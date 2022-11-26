Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

65 Nigerian Troops Deployed To Mali On Stabilisation Mission

Published

Sixty-five troops of the Nigerian Medical Contingent 9, Level II Hospital have been deployed to Mali as part of the United National Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the region, Daily Trust reports.

 The troops, it was gathered, have undergone an intensive three weeks of training and have been equipped with weapon training, protection of civilians, conflict-related sexual violence, child protection and sexual exploitation and abuse of skills to enable them to operate in Mali.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony at the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre (MLAILPKC), Jaji yesterday, the Chief of Operations, Army, Major-General Akinjobi Olufemi, who was represented by the Director of Peace Support Operations, Army Headquarters, Brigadier-General Adetoro Bayode, stressed that ensuring security and stability in Africa is central to the country’s defence policy.

He said, “Ensuring security and stability in Africa with specific emphasis on the west African sub-region through collective security and contributing to international peace and security are central to the overall objectives of our country’s national defence policy.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

Africa

ECOWAS Court Lifts Suspension On Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso’s Cases

The judges of the Community Court of Justice, ECOWAS, have reversed their previous decision suspending the processing of applications lodged against Mali, Burkina Faso...

1 day ago

Africa

Mali: At Least 16 Killed in Two Attacks in Country’s Northeast

At least 16 people were killed in two midweek attacks in northeastern Mali by suspected jihadists on encampments of nomadic tribesmen, local sources told AFP on Sunday. “The...

July 31, 2022

Africa

Mali Asks France to Pull Out Troops ‘Without Delay’

Mali’s army-led government on Friday asked France to withdraw its forces from the Sahel state “without delay”, calling into question Paris’ plans to pull...

February 19, 2022

Africa

Twin Explosions Rock UN Camps in Mali

Two explosions rocked UN camps in the northern Mali city of Gao on Sunday, causing damage but no casualties, AFP journalists at the scene...

December 6, 2021

Copyright ©