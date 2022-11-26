65 Nigerian Troops Deployed To Mali On Stabilisation Mission

Sixty-five troops of the Nigerian Medical Contingent 9, Level II Hospital have been deployed to Mali as part of the United National Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the region, Daily Trust reports.

The troops, it was gathered, have undergone an intensive three weeks of training and have been equipped with weapon training, protection of civilians, conflict-related sexual violence, child protection and sexual exploitation and abuse of skills to enable them to operate in Mali.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony at the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre (MLAILPKC), Jaji yesterday, the Chief of Operations, Army, Major-General Akinjobi Olufemi, who was represented by the Director of Peace Support Operations, Army Headquarters, Brigadier-General Adetoro Bayode, stressed that ensuring security and stability in Africa is central to the country’s defence policy.

He said, “Ensuring security and stability in Africa with specific emphasis on the west African sub-region through collective security and contributing to international peace and security are central to the overall objectives of our country’s national defence policy.”

