Wike Insists on Southern PDP National Chairman

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has continued his argument against the retention of the chairmanship of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the North, Leadership reports.

Wike stated this while speaking at Okezie Victor Ikpeazu Leadership Colloquium as part of activities to mark the 58th birthday of Abia State governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu at Umuobiakwa in Obingwa local government area of the state.

He said he is protesting against the current arrangement in the PDP which led to the emergence of both the national chairman and the presidential candidate from the North as against the PDP zoning formula.

“One day Nigerians will hear why some people think some of us are not Nigerians; why some people think some of us are slaves. We will never be slaves. I will never be slaves to anybody,” he said.

Wike, who lost the presidential ticket to former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar insisted that he wants a situation: “Where when discussions are being made, let one of us be there.This country belongs to all of us.”

He alleged that following Ikpeazu’s support for his presidential bid, some powerful individuals have conspired and stopped the release of money earmarked by the Central Bank of Nigeria for the development of the state.

“I will tell how money that was supposed to come to Abia State for my friend to develop the state was stopped recently by those who think they own the country. They think Ikpeazu didn’t support them because he supported me.”

Wike, who sang fluently and danced various circular Igbo songs at intervals, announced that his state, like many others, has already received its own money.

Explaining that Benue State suffered similar fate, he argued that despite the criticisms being leveled against President Muhammadu Buhari by the opposition, he has never denied any state money due to it.

Speaking earlier at the occasion with the theme: “Socio-economic future of Ndigbo: Setting the Agenda” Ikpeazu stated that Ndigbo must know who they are and where they are heading.

According to him, “Ndigbo must go the extra mile and overcome factors such as insecurity as well as other challenges that have hampered the development of the region.”

He, therefore, added that lack of belief in themselves and absence of a common philosophy which has held the region down should be addressed to conquer the world.

“Digitization and new ways of solving problems should be given attention,” said the governor, who maintained that his administration would be remembered for blazing the trail in many sectors.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.