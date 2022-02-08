Wike: Nigeria is Bleeding, PDP Must Take Over

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) must take over power because Nigeria is bleeding, DailyTrust reports.

Wike, who spoke in Kaduna when he visited former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, called on members of the party to unite ahead of 2023.

Wike told the mammoth crowd that besieged Makarfi ‘s Kaduna residence that he was not on a political trip but to see Makarfi who was overseas on health grounds.

According to him, “Makarfi is important and is held in high esteem by PDP members because of his leadership qualities and the gallantry he displayed to save the party when Ali Modu Sheriff was being used to break the PDP.”

He asked the party members to be united ahead of the forthcoming campaign to wrestle power from the ruling APC.

Makarfi told Wike and his entourage that the people of Nigeria would be disappointed in the PDP if it does not unite to take over power.

He said going by election results in recent times, Nigerians were tired and were waiting for the PDP to take over.

