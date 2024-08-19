Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

2 Siblings Die In Niger Mining Site Accident

Published

Two siblings have been killed by overburdened mass, which collapsed at an artisanal mining site in Kakaki village of Paikoro local government area of Niger State.

It was gathered that the two brothers Zubairu and Sadiq Ibrahim went to a gold mining site in the village with a large deposit of gold in order to meet up with a debt obligation.

It was learnt that Zubairu, 25, and Sadiq, 20, had been involved in artisanal gold mining for a long time at the bank of a tributary in the village until the unfortunate incident happened.

More Details Shortly….

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

BREAKING: 3 Officers, 22 Soldiers Killed In Niger State – DHQ Reveals

The Military High Command, on Thursday, disclosed that no fewer than 3 officers, 22 soldiers were killed in Niger State while 7 were wounded...

August 17, 2023

News

Niger Gov Presides Over APC-CECPC Meeting

The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, is currently presiding over a meeting of the Caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee of the ruling All...

March 7, 2022

News

Security Operatives Killed Over 200 Bandits in Niger State

Security personnel have killed over 200 suspected bandits in a major crackdown in Niger State. The hoodlums were neutralised between Sunday and Tuesday in...

March 3, 2022

News

Troops Kill Scores of Bandits, Rescue 20 Hostages in Niger State

A combined team of the military and the police has killed scores of bandits/terrorists and set free 20 abducted villagers in Magama local government...

February 14, 2022

Copyright ©