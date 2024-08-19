2 Siblings Die In Niger Mining Site Accident

Two siblings have been killed by overburdened mass, which collapsed at an artisanal mining site in Kakaki village of Paikoro local government area of Niger State.

It was gathered that the two brothers Zubairu and Sadiq Ibrahim went to a gold mining site in the village with a large deposit of gold in order to meet up with a debt obligation.

It was learnt that Zubairu, 25, and Sadiq, 20, had been involved in artisanal gold mining for a long time at the bank of a tributary in the village until the unfortunate incident happened.

