Tanker Explosion Claims Over 48 Lives In Niger State

In the early hours of Sunday, a tragic tanker explosion occurred along the Lapai-Agaie road, approximately 2 kilometres from Dendo Community in the Agaie Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State.

The incident, which occurred around 12:30 am, involved a petrol tanker loaded with petrol that collided with a truck carrying passengers and cattle.

The trailer, coming from Wudil in Kano State and en route to Lagos, was heavily impacted by the collision, which led to a massive explosion.

Two other vehicles, a crane truck, and a pickup van, were also caught in the inferno, intensifying the devastation.

Initial reports indicate that more than 48 persons lost their lives in the inferno, while over 50 cattle were burnt alive. The 48 bodies were given a mass burial on Sunday.

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), in collaboration with Local Government Emergency Committees (LGEMCs), immediately dispatched a Rapid Response Team (RRT) to the scene. Rescue operations are ongoing as emergency responders continue to search for more victims, with several bodies still trapped inside the charred vehicles.

Director General of NSEMA, Abdullahi Baba-arah, in a statement assured the public that efforts were being made to manage the situation while expressing deep condolences to the families of those affected by the tragic event.

Meanwhile, Governor Umaru Bago has expressed sadness over the incident. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, Bago said he was pained by the unfortunate incident.

While commiserating with all those who suffered losses in the incident, the governor called for calm and enjoined road users to always be cautious and abide by road traffic regulations to safeguard lives and property.

The governor prayed that God will repose the souls of the departed and grant quick recovery to those injured.

