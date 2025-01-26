Explosion kills 4, Injured Several Others At Niger Mining Site

An explosion at a mining site in Sabon Pegi, Mashegun Local Government Area of Niger State, has claimed the lives of four people and left several others injured.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning as miners resumed work at the site. While the exact cause of the explosion remains unclear, residents have suggested that poor handling of explosive devices by mining companies might be responsible.

Community sources confirmed that four bodies had been recovered, though the total number of casualties is yet to be determined. Authorities fear more fatalities, with investigations underway to ascertain the cause of the blast.

According to a local resident, Aminu, the explosion caused widespread panic. “The explosion was so loud that many thought it came from the hydroelectricity dam nearby. Everyone ran into the bush for safety,” he said.

Another resident pointed out that mining companies in the area often use explosives during their operations, which may have led to the incident. The individual dismissed links to terrorist activities, stating,

“Serious mining activities have been ongoing in the area for a long time, and this appears to be an operational issue.”

Neither the state government nor security agencies have issued an official statement as of the time of reporting. Further updates are expected as investigations continue.

