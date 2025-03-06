88th Birthday: In My Lifetime, Nigeria’ll Be Great — Obasanjo

ABEOKUTA—FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, urged Nigerians, irrespective of their ethnic, religious and political affiliations to be patriotic in building Nigeria to an enviable status in the comity of nations.

The former President stated this in his remarks at his 88th birthday celebration, held at the Marque Hallelujah of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Two books authored by the former President titled ‘Lest We Forget: Slavery, Slave Trade, Emancipation and Reparation’ and ‘Nigeria: Past and Future’, were unveiled at the event.

Notable personalities present at the event included Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State; Ogun Deputy Gov, Noimot Salako-Oyedele; former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido; former governor of Ogun State, Sen Ibikunle Amosun; former governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola; former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara; the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti-Ahmed, traditional rulers and captains of industry.

The former President said he was optimistic that the country will attain an enviable status which all the citizens will be proud of during his lifetime irrespective of how bad the situation could be.

He said: “I am an incurable optimistic about Nigeria. Yes, the situation is bad, no doubt, but I believe in my lifetime, we will have the Nigeria that we will all be proud of.”

He said African countries cannot continue to operate under the shadow of colonialism, feeling less superior and achieve its full potentials or take its rightful position in world affairs, saying that the continent must release itself from every element of colonialism and slavery to achieve greatness.

Speaking about his new books, Obasanjo said: “Part of our problems in Africa is what I may call residues of slave trade, slavery and colonialism and until we can break ourselves completely away from it, we may not be able to make progress as we should do.

“We have to shrug off residues of colonialism and slavery, we have to do this so as not be re-enslaved again after more than two centuries that we suffered the first one.”

The former President said that he remains an incurable optimist about Nigeria getting out of the woods as long as the leadership demonstrates strong will to remain selfless and be committed to building a virile nation.

Don’t believe anyone saying I am older than 88

Obasanjo while thanking those who graced the occasion, however, told them not to believe what some people are saying that he was older than 88.

“Don’t believe anyone saying I am older than 88, that I am 90, my mother said that I was born on Ifo Market day and I am Aremu and Kabiyesi, the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo was born on Itoku Market day and he is Aremu and nobody will change that.

“So, every Itoku Market day is Oba Gbadebo’s birthday while every Ifo Market day is my birthday. We’ll leave it at that.”

Obasanjo An Extraordinary Leader —Tinubu

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has felicitated with Obasanjo as he celebrates his 88th birthday, describing him as a statesman and extraordinary leader that has made enormous contributions to the development of the country.

Tinubu in his tribute to Obasanjo said providence has constantly thrust the retired General to the forefront at critical junctures in Nigeria’s story.

The tribute read: “As former President Olusegun Obasanjo turns 88, I pay a special tribute to an extraordinary leader and statesman who has made enormous contributions to Nigeria’s development and whose life for the past six decades is woven deeply into the fabric of Nigeria’s history.

“Providence has constantly thrust General Obasanjo to the forefront at critical junctures in Nigeria’s story.”

OBJ, A Gift To Nigeria—Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as a rare gem and a gift to Nigeria.

In his birthday message to Obasanjo, Atiku said: “Baba, even your opponents will concede that your commitment to the unity of Nigeria is bar none. You have, ever since you happened on our country’s leadership landscape, pursued deliberate policies of inclusiveness and promotion of a one Nigeria agenda.

Obasanjo Is A Leader Of All Seasons—David Mark

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has described former President, General Olusegun Obasanjo (Rtd) as a leader of all seasons.

In a goodwill message to felicitate with the elder statesman, Senator Mark said: “Obasanjo is a true statesman and leader who has over the years, made selfless contributions to the peace, unity and development of the country. As he celebrates his 88th birthday anniversary, I extend very warm felicitations to him on behalf of my family.“

Obasanjo Remains A Global Icon— Abiodun

Speaking at the occasion, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, who was represented at the event by his deputy, Salako-Oyedele described Obasanjo as a global icon and pan-Africanist whose contribution across the continent remains invaluable.

Abiodun said the state is always proud to have produced such a rare and selfless leader in Obasanjo, praying the Almighty God to further preserve the former president to celebrate many more years to come.