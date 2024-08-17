Africa Must Seek Own Development Solutions – Remi Tinubu

First lady Oluremi Tinubu has said for Africa to optimise her abundant natural resources and take a quantum leap in human development, the continent must look inward for solutions, starting with right education for her youth

She made the submission when she received the Burundian Ambassador to Nigeria, Edouard Nduwimana at the State House Abuja.

Addressing the ambassador, the first lady in a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyii, said the solution to Africa’s challenges lies with Africans, noting that it is time for African countries to strengthen the bond of brotherhood among themselves for development on the continent.

She said the days of taking the natural resources that the continent is endowed with for granted are over, and called on leaders to work towards empowering and enlisting youths in developmental efforts. Education is the tool for development and I thank God that Africa has known that the way out for us is to make sure that our youths are educated, so that they can really have the right of place in the market place. I also believe that the youth should realize that they need to really brace themselves up.

When we continue to do what is right for them and also lead by example, we will be able to win our youths over so that they can join in how we build the next century.”

“Africa is a continent God has really blessed and I don’t know why we have abused ourselves this long. Everything they want in developed worlds are all situated in Africa. God has really blessed us as a continent and we should not take it for granted,” she said.

Senator Tinubu reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to bring not only Nigeria to its pride of place but Africa as a whole.

