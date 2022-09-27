My Husband and Shettima Best Bet For Nigerian Women — Oluremi Tinubu

The wife of the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Senator representing Lagos Central, Oluremi Tinubu, has said the joint ticket of her husband, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Senator Kashim Shettima, offers the best hope of representation and empowerment for Nigerian women, Daily Trust reports.

She said this on Monday in Abuja at the grassroots women’s election dialogue organised by the Asiwaju Women Cooperative Society (AWCS) in Abuja.

Senator Tinubu was represented at the event by a delegation of women politicians, including Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, Hon. Olubunmi Ogunola, Hon. Adewunmi Onanuga, Zainab Gamawa and Rinsola Abiola.

In the speech delivered on her behalf by Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, Tinubu said elections could not be won without the support of women.

