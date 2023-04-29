Tinubu Will Fix Nigeria , Wike Assures

Governor Nyesome Wike has expressed confidence in the ability of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to turn around the fortunes of the country, Nation reports.

Approving the choice of Tinubu by Nigerians at the February 25 Presidential election, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader, said Nigerians are anxiously waiting for the May 29 inauguration of the President-elect.

Wike spoke on Friday after paying a courtesy visit along with his Oyo State counterpart, Governor Seyi Makinde to the President-elect in Abuja.

The duo, who are members of the G5 Governors of the opposition PDP on Friday paid a visit to the President-elect.

The two PDP leaders had a closed-door meeting with Tinubu with the Kebbi Governor Atiku Bagudu; his Jigawa counterpart Abubakar Badaru and former Ekiti Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Speaking with newsmen after their visit, Wike said: “Elections are gone and a winner has emerged and therefore all Nigerians must rally round and give him (Tinubu) necessary support.

“Everybody is waiting for May 29 to see that the President is inaugurated and he keeps the ground running to make sure that Nigerians get what they expected.

“I have confidence that he (Tinubu) has what it takes to turn Nigeria around. I have confidence in him.”

Makinde said their visit was just to pay homage to the President-elect and to pledge their support for his administration.

Makinde, who was so elated, told newsmen:”I have come to pay homage to the President-elect and to tell him that elections are over and it is time for governance.

“We will do our best to give him the support for good governance.”

____

