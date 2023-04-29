Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tinubu Will Fix Nigeria , Wike Assures

Published

Governor Nyesome Wike has expressed confidence in the ability of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to turn around the fortunes of the country, Nation reports.

Approving the choice of Tinubu by Nigerians at the February 25 Presidential election, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader, said Nigerians are anxiously waiting for the May 29 inauguration of the President-elect.

Wike spoke on Friday after paying a courtesy visit along with his Oyo State counterpart, Governor Seyi Makinde to the President-elect in Abuja.

The duo, who are members of the G5 Governors of the opposition PDP on Friday paid a visit to the President-elect.

The two PDP leaders had a closed-door meeting with Tinubu with the Kebbi Governor Atiku Bagudu; his Jigawa counterpart Abubakar Badaru and former Ekiti Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Speaking with newsmen after their visit, Wike said: “Elections are gone and a winner has emerged and therefore all Nigerians must rally round and give him (Tinubu) necessary support.

“Everybody is waiting for May 29 to see that the President is inaugurated and he keeps the ground running to make sure that Nigerians get what they expected.

“I have confidence that he (Tinubu) has what it takes to turn Nigeria around. I have confidence in him.”

Makinde said their visit was just to pay homage to the President-elect and to pledge their support for his administration.

Makinde, who was so elated, told newsmen:”I have come to pay homage to the President-elect and to tell him that elections are over and it is time for governance.

“We will do our best to give him the support for good governance.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

Tinubu, Wife, Arrives Abuja From France

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, on Monday. Tinubu’s flight touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International...

5 days ago

News

Tinubu Asks Police To Probe Adamawa Election Controversy

The President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged the police to investigate the controversies that trailed the Adamawa State supplementary governorship election, which saw the...

April 20, 2023

News

Atiku’s Aide to Tinubu: You Can’t Rewrite History on $460,000 Forfeiture

Special Assistant on Public Communication to Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, has described the attempt by the All Progressives Congress, APC, and its presidential...

April 14, 2023

News

APC Engages 12 SANs to Defend Tinubu at Presidential Election Tribunal

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has engaged 12 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) to defend the victory of its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu,...

March 7, 2023

Copyright ©