Tinubu Asks Police To Probe Adamawa Election Controversy

The President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged the police to investigate the controversies that trailed the Adamawa State supplementary governorship election, which saw the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmadu Fintiri returned as the winner.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State also urged aggrieved candidates who lost out in the election to adopt legitimate means of addressing their grievances.

In a statement he personally signed on Wednesday, Tinubu congratulated winners of the elections and asked them to work with him to deliver good governance to the people.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State had announced candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aisha Binani winner of the governorship poll mid-way into the collation of results but the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) voided the declaration and declared Fintiri as the winner at the end of the exercise.

Tinubu said, “The supplementary polls have now brought the 2023 elections to a final, fitting conclusion. I observed, with satisfaction, the largely peaceful atmosphere that pervaded the election on Saturday. It was further testimony that our citizens have accepted democratic norms and have unalloyed faith in the electoral process.

“However, I note the matter of the Adamawa supplementary governorship election and I urge police authorities to fully investigate all that transpired in the election given the attendant controversy.

“In every democratic contest, there has to be one winner. I call on those aggrieved to pursue legitimate means of addressing their grievances.

“With the conclusion of the 2023 elections, I now welcome all of us who have been elected to brace up to serve our people with diligence and dedication and to join hands with me as your president-elect in the pursuit of our agenda to renew the hopes of our people in a better, stronger, more secure, economically vibrant and prosperous Nigeria.”

The minority caucus in the House of Representatives has said Fintiri’s victory shows that he is loved in the state and is the peoples’ choice.

In a statement yesterday by the House minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta), the caucus also congratulated the people of Adamawa State on their resilience in standing with Governor Fintiri and “resisting desperate anti-democratic forces that sought to manipulate the electoral process, suppress the will of the people and impose an illegitimate government on the state.”

The statement reads in part, “From the results of the main election and the supplementary poll, it was clear that Governor Fintiri remains the clear choice of the people.

“His ultimate victory further proves that no matter how much falsehood, tyranny and manipulations appear to thrive, the truth will always prevail at the end of the day.”

The minority caucus urged Fintiri to remain focused and continue with his service delivery to the people of the state.

