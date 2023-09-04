Connect with us

News

Published

NEWS FLASH: PEPT To Deliver Judgement On Peter Obi And Atiku's Petitions On Wednesday

On September 6, the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja will rule on petitions contesting the election of President Bola Tinubu.

The Court of Appeal Registrar Umar Bangari confirmed on Monday, saying the proceedings will be open to live broadcast by interested television stations.

The Labour Party (LP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), as well as their presidential candidates, had petitioned the tribunal seeking to nullify the election of President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Judgement is also expected to be delivered by election tribunals in 25 states for governorship, National Assembly, and state assembly election petitions.

The results of the polls announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are being contested in no fewer than 25 states out of the 28 states where elections were conducted.

Copyright ©