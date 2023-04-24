Connect with us

Tinubu, Wife, Arrives Abuja From France

Published

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, on Monday.

Tinubu’s flight touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and was welcomed by a crowd of supporters.

The president-elect arrived from France in the company of his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to a rousing welcome by party faithful and supporters who had been anticipating his arrival.

The Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, was also among the supporters and top members of the All Progressives Congress who received Tinubu.

Tinubu had on March 21 travelled out of the country to spend some time in Paris and London.

According to a statement by Tunde Rahman for the Office of the President-elect, the trip was to enable Tinubu to rest and plan his transition programme ahead of his inauguration on May 29.

