Anambra Guber: Ex-Ohanaeze President Endorses Soludo For 2nd Term

The immediate past president of the Igbo apex ruling body, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Anambra State, Chief Obi Udodeme, has scored Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s performance at 80 percent and endorsed his second tenure bid.

He stressed the need for the electorate to vote for the rightful candidate come the November 8 gubernatorial election in the state to avoid past mistakes where they sold their conscience just for money that is worth nothing.

He reiterated “You cannot change a winning team, the present governor is not doing bad at all, he is performing. If I am asked to score him, I would score him 80 percent or above because no man is perfect. He has done so well on roads, though if I want to be sincere to myself I would tell you he has developed all sectors of the economy simultaneously.”

Chief Udodeme made this disclosure during the meeting of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, executives, and stakeholders of Fegge Ward 1 at Agulu town hall, Fegge Onitsha, while the registration of new APGA members was also going on.

He further stressed that the governor has done well in all the ministries, and sectors, saying, “You don’t change such a man”, rather what we would do is encourage him to do more and I sincerely believe if he comes back, he is going to do more, I’m sure of that,” he posite

Chief Udodeme who is an APGA member from Fegge 1, told all aspirants, “Ambition is not a crime, you have the right to contest, you have right to your ambition, and as the former president of Ohaneze, I advise let them play according to the rules, no thuggery, no rigging.

“You don’t have the right to stop others from contesting, all I know is that this government has done excellently well, I would vote for him again and again and again,” he vowed.

While applauding his ward executives and the local government political appointees in their ward, Udodeme declared that in all the 17 wards of Onitsha South Local Government,” This is the very first-time political appointees came together, mobilized funds and made the announcement in the whole of the ward, calling people to come and register for APGA and a lot of people came out.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.