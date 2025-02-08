Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Metro and crime

Nine Arrested Over Killing Of Anambra Lawmaker

Published

The Anambra State Police Command said it has arrested nine suspects allegedly involved in the killing of the member representing Onitsha North 1 Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Justice Azuka.

The decomposing body of Azuka, who was kidnapped on December 24, 2024, along Ugwunaobankpa road in Inland Town, Onitsha, while returning home for Christmas, was found by the roadside at the second Niger Bridge, in the early hours of Thursday.

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Nnaghe Itam, who disclosed the arrest of the suspects in a press statement issued on Friday, said the joint security team on a mission to rescue the abducted lawmaker found Azuka’s lifeless body.

Itam said on the same day his corpse was found, the command’s men in a joint operation with Anambra State Vigilante operatives acting on intelligence-led information arrested nine suspects allegedly actively involved in the incident.

Two pump action guns were recovered from the suspects, according to Itam.

He added that one of the suspects sustained an injury in the leg during a gun duel with the police operatives.

The arrested suspects are: Ugochukwu Onuorah (30), Ikemefuna Ossai (20), Ikenna Orugu (27), Chibuike Obiefuna (19), Chinonso Olisa (19) Chinedu Okoli (21), David Ojini (25) and Peter Sunday (20) who was said to a big tattoo inscription of ‘No peace 4 d Government’ on his chest.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

Metro and crime

74-Year-Old Woman Set Ablaze In Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested four suspects, including a 21-year-old woman, for allegedly burning a 74-year-old wheelchair-bound woman to death in Abagana,...

January 27, 2025

News

Tinubu’s Government Inherited Dead Economy — Soludo

Governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Soludo, has stated that the President Bola Tinubu administration inherited a dead economy from its predecessors. Soludo made...

November 24, 2023

Entertainment

Princess Florida Nwakelu win Nigeria Most Beautiful Girl Princess 2023

5 years old Princess Florida Nwakelu, a native of Anambra State ‘Abagana Njikoka LGA’ has emerged as the winner of the just concluded ‘Nigeria...

November 2, 2023

News

Why I Was Against Soludo’s Gov Ambition – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that he was at one time against the ambition of the Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo,...

March 25, 2023

Copyright ©