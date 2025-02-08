Nine Arrested Over Killing Of Anambra Lawmaker

The Anambra State Police Command said it has arrested nine suspects allegedly involved in the killing of the member representing Onitsha North 1 Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Justice Azuka.

The decomposing body of Azuka, who was kidnapped on December 24, 2024, along Ugwunaobankpa road in Inland Town, Onitsha, while returning home for Christmas, was found by the roadside at the second Niger Bridge, in the early hours of Thursday.

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Nnaghe Itam, who disclosed the arrest of the suspects in a press statement issued on Friday, said the joint security team on a mission to rescue the abducted lawmaker found Azuka’s lifeless body.

Itam said on the same day his corpse was found, the command’s men in a joint operation with Anambra State Vigilante operatives acting on intelligence-led information arrested nine suspects allegedly actively involved in the incident.

Two pump action guns were recovered from the suspects, according to Itam.

He added that one of the suspects sustained an injury in the leg during a gun duel with the police operatives.

The arrested suspects are: Ugochukwu Onuorah (30), Ikemefuna Ossai (20), Ikenna Orugu (27), Chibuike Obiefuna (19), Chinonso Olisa (19) Chinedu Okoli (21), David Ojini (25) and Peter Sunday (20) who was said to a big tattoo inscription of ‘No peace 4 d Government’ on his chest.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.