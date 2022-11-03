Bandits Gunned Down in Zamfara Market

A vigilante Wednesday evening shot dead two bandits in attempt to repel an attack on Gidan Goga community market in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Daily Trust reports.

Residents disclosed that a gang of bandits stormed the market which is situated 7 kilometre off Kaura Namoda-Shinkafi road, firing at traders.

Three men who attempted to escaped were reportedly killed by the bandits.

“When the armed criminals had arrived, they opened fire on traders and pandemonium broke out as every was scrambling out of the market to safety.”

“However, a vigilante wielding dane gun fired several shots at the assailants, killing two of them instantly. The vigilante quickly changed position and continued to fire shots at the advancing gang of criminals even when some of his colleagues had withdrawn.

“The armed men called of reinforcement and overpowered the vigilantes. They flooded the deserted market looted goods and set dozens of motorcycles ablaze. Burned – out motorcycles and market stalls have doted the scene of the fight.

“Some military uniforms and other goods were recovered after the armed gang had withdrawn. One of the slain traders was from Kaura Namoda town and his burial has been scheduled for tomorrow morning,” a resident said.

The spokesman of the state police command SP Muhammad Shehu could not be reached for comment.

