Bandits Kill DPO in Katsina Attack

Gunmen have killed a Divisional Police Officer in Katsina State, The Nation reports.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Abdullahi Rano was slain when he led a team of police and military personnel to repel a gun attack on the Magama area of Jibiya council of the state early yesterday.

A soldier was also said to have sustained injuries in a shootout with the invaders, who attacked the community at about 2 a.m.

The Army was yet to speak on the reported wounded soldier, but a community leader, Abubakar Sani, confirmed the attack.

Another source said calm had been restored, with security personnel patrolling the town.

Further information revealed that the terrorists stormed the town in large numbers, shooting randomly.

It was learnt that the bandits abducted the wife of one Haliru Mai Bakin Mai before the Rano-led team engaged them in a gunfight.

Police spokesman Gambo Isah did not take calls to his phone and was yet to respond to the SMS sent to him for confirmation of the incident.

But he did post the picture of the slain DPO on his WhatsApp platform with the acronym ‘RIP’ on it.

