Borno Flood: Evacuation Of Dead Bodies, Trapped Persons Commences In Maiduguri

Thousands of families trapped in Maiduguri flooded areas are being evacuated to safer areas by the military, volunteers and other security agencies.

Visiting the most affected areas in Maiduguri, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, toured through the Customs area where the broken prison is located.

While on the tour, dead bodies were also being evacuated. Trapped persons were also being evacuated by the military, security agencies and civilian volunteers.

Although some flooded areas of Maiduguri have receded, badly affected areas like Gamboru Market, Kasuwan Shanu, Custom Area, Fori, and Abbaganaram are actively flooded.

The premises of the Nigerian prisons is still being flooded while public infrastructure, amenities, shops and vehicles are completely submerged by the flood.

Women, children and vulnerable persons are mostly those trapped and being evacuated.

In the entourage of the Minister are the Controller-Generals of Immigration, Correctional Service and the Secretary of Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board.

Several aerial videos and photos shared by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) with AFP showed rows of houses submerged in murky water.

Maiduguri, an epicentre of more than a decade-long jihadist insurgency, serves as the hub for the responses to the humanitarian crisis in the northeast region.

Worst in 30 years?

The United Nations refugee agency in Nigeria (UNHCR) on its X account said it was the city’s worst flooding in 30 years.

This screenshot shows the aerial view of houses submerged under water in Maiduguri on September 10, 2024. Credit: Chima Onwe/UNOCHA

“It is an unprecedented incident,” NEMA spokesman Ezekiel Manzo told AFP on Tuesday. “Some of the central parts of the city that have not witnessed flood in so many years are witnessing it today.”

Thousands of homes have been submerged by the rapid rise of waters after the rupture of the Alau dam on the Ngadda River, 20 kilometres (12 miles) south of Maiduguri.

“The last three days have over 150,000 individuals with over 23,000 households affected,” said NEMA zonal coordinator Surajo Garba.

But with more locations being hit, “we are sure the figure will be much over 200,000 individuals,” Garba forecast.

“The flood, which began over the weekend and worsened in the following days, was the direct result of excess water from the Alau Dam,” said Nigeria’s Vice-President Kashim Shettima, who hails from Maiduguri as he visited the area.

“The collapse of the spillways unleashed a significant surge of water downstream, causing widespread flooding in the surrounding communities,” added Shettima.

The flood also inundated the city’s post office and main zoo, with authorities warning that “deadly animals has been washed away into our communities (sic).”

Social media showed pictures of an ostrich which had supposedly escaped from the facility wandering the streets of the city.

