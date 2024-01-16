Edugate: CCB To Grill Tunji-Ojo Over N438m Contract ‘Fraud’

The Code of Conduct Bureau will on Today quiz the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, over the alleged connection of his company in a N438m contract ‘fraud’ at the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

It was alleged that New Planet Projects, reportedly belonging to the minister, benefited from the contract.

Tunji-Ojo was was dragged into a litany of sharp practices involving the humanitarian affairs ministry following the suspension of Dr Betta Edu, who headed the ministry, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He was at the Aso Villa in Abuja last week alongside his colleagues to meet with the president shortly after the allegation went viral. He, however, said the meeting had no connection with the allegation which he had also denied.

Meanwhile, the CCB has invited the minister for an investigation, asking him to appear before it on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at the CCB Headquarters, Federal Secretariat Complex, Abuja.

The letter was signed by the CCB Director, Investigation and Monitoring, Gwimi S.P on behalf of the CCB Chairman, Murtala Aliyu.

“The bureau is investigating a case of alleged breach of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers in which your name featured prominently. Consequently, you are invited for an interview scheduled as follows:

“Date: Tuesday, 16th January, 2024. Time: 1100hrs prompt. Venue: CCB Headquarters on 5th Floor, Annex III, Phase I, Federal Secretariat Complex, Abuja.

“This invitation is pursuant to the mandate and powers of the Bureau as enshrined in the Third Schedule, Part I, Paragraph 3 (e) to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended. Please be properly guided,” it read.

