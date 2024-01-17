Presidency Confirms Tinubu Approved N3bn For Social Register’s Verification

The Presidency Monday urged Nigerians to have restraint and patience, cautioning against a media trial, over the ongoing investigation into the alleged misappropriation of N585m by the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Dr Betta Edu.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, in a reaction said that President Tinubu approved the release of N3bn to verify the National Social Register during Buhari’s administration.

Buhari created the social registry to facilitate cash transfers and other social investment projects.

Mr Onanuga stated this while responding to fresh revelations on the matter.

A memo dated December 18, 2023, from the Office of Chief of the Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, hit airwaves over the weekend with a title: ‘Conveyance of approval; Re: Appeal to use N3,000,000,000.00 (three billion naira) from the Covid-19 palliative fund for verification of the national social register.’

It read: “The above subject refers. Please be informed that Mr President has approved the expenditure of N3,000,000,000.00 (three billion naira) only, from the COVID-19 Palliative Fund for verification of the National Social Register. Please accept the assurance of my highest regards.”

However, Mr Onanuga had on Monday told Punch, “The president has directed the EFCC to investigate the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and all these matters are under investigation already.

“I am sure that the EFCC had seen that memo from the Office of the Chief of Staff and they are doing something about these findings.

“Let us allow them to do their work. Let us not be doing double investigation on the same issue or a media trial on an issue that is under investigation. Nigerians should exercise patience.

“When the EFCC is done with their findings, they will tender their report to the president who will then act on the result of the investigation.”

Recall an online news outlet had reported that a company linked with the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, was paid a total of N438.1m by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation under Betta Edu for consultancy services from the contract.

New Planet Project Limited was reportedly one of the consultants awarded contracts from the N3bn doled out by the suspended minister for the national social register contract.

