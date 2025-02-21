Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Champions League draw: Real Madrid To Face Atletico, Liverpool To Clash With PSG

Published

epa06765827 Real Madrid's players celebrate winning the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC at the NSC Olimpiyskiy stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, 26 May 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Liverpool will take on Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of this season’s Champions League after the teams were paired together in Friday’s draw.

Liverpool finished first in the 36-team league phase of the competition to qualify directly for this stage, while PSG had to come through a two-legged play-off tie in which they crushed fellow French side Brest 10-0 on aggregate.

The first leg will take place at the Parc des Princes in Paris on March 4 or 5, with the return at Anfield a week later.

The clubs last met in the Champions League in the group stage in 2018/19, when PSG won 2-1 at home after Liverpool triumphed 3-2 in England.

In another eye-catching tie, reigning champions Real Madrid will play city rivals Atletico Madrid in a repeat of the finals of 2014 and 2016, both of which were won by Los Blancos.

Bayern Munich will take on German rivals Bayer Leverkusen, while Arsenal face PSV Eindhoven and Inter Milan take on Feyenoord, who are fresh from knocking out AC Milan in the play-offs.

Barcelona will face Benfica, who they defeated 5-4 away in Lisbon in the league phase last month.

Aston Villa will face Club Brugge, having already lost away to the Belgians in the league phase.

Last season’s beaten finalists Borussia Dortmund will take on French side Lille.

Champions League Round Of 16 Draw: Full Fixtures

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen
Benfica vs Barcelona
Borussia Dortmund vs Lille
Club Brugge vs Aston Villa
Feyenoord vs Inter
Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool
PSV vs Arsenal
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

The first legs will be played on March 4 and 5 while the second legs will be played a week later on March 11 and 12.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

Sports

Champions League: Osimhen Fires Blank As Real Madrid Edge Napoli

Nigeria’s in-form striker, Victor Osimhen, failed to rescue his Napoli side as they suffered 2-3 defeat to Real Madrid in their Champions League Group...

October 4, 2023

Sports

Real Madrid Beat Al Hilal, Win Record Fifth Club World Cup

Real Madrid lifted the Club World Cup for a record fifth time with a pulsating 5-3 win over Al Hilal on Saturday in Morocco....

February 12, 2023

News

I Will Return to Managerial Job Soon – Zidane

Former Real Madrid head coach, Zinedine Zidane, has disclosed that he will be returning to managerial duty soon. Recall Zidane left the Spanish LaLiga...

October 25, 2022

News

Karim Benzema Wins 2022 Men’s Ballon d’Or

Real Madrid skipper, Karim Benzema has been awarded the 2022 men’s Ballon d’Or at a ceremony held in Paris. The French man scoop the...

October 18, 2022

Copyright ©