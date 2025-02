Champions League draw: Real Madrid To Face Atletico, Liverpool To Clash With PSG

Liverpool will take on Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of this season’s Champions League after the teams were paired together in Friday’s draw.

Liverpool finished first in the 36-team league phase of the competition to qualify directly for this stage, while PSG had to come through a two-legged play-off tie in which they crushed fellow French side Brest 10-0 on aggregate.

The first leg will take place at the Parc des Princes in Paris on March 4 or 5, with the return at Anfield a week later.

The clubs last met in the Champions League in the group stage in 2018/19, when PSG won 2-1 at home after Liverpool triumphed 3-2 in England.

In another eye-catching tie, reigning champions Real Madrid will play city rivals Atletico Madrid in a repeat of the finals of 2014 and 2016, both of which were won by Los Blancos.

Bayern Munich will take on German rivals Bayer Leverkusen, while Arsenal face PSV Eindhoven and Inter Milan take on Feyenoord, who are fresh from knocking out AC Milan in the play-offs.

Barcelona will face Benfica, who they defeated 5-4 away in Lisbon in the league phase last month.

Aston Villa will face Club Brugge, having already lost away to the Belgians in the league phase.

Last season’s beaten finalists Borussia Dortmund will take on French side Lille.

Champions League Round Of 16 Draw: Full Fixtures

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen

Benfica vs Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund vs Lille

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa

Feyenoord vs Inter

Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool

PSV vs Arsenal

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

The first legs will be played on March 4 and 5 while the second legs will be played a week later on March 11 and 12.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.