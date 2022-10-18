Karim Benzema Wins 2022 Men’s Ballon d’Or

Real Madrid skipper, Karim Benzema has been awarded the 2022 men’s Ballon d’Or at a ceremony held in Paris.

The French man scoop the prestigious award after an incredible year with Real Madrid which saw him win the Champions League and LaLiga at the Santiago Bernabéu

Benzema netted a career-best 27 times in LaLiga last season and was the top scorer in the Champions League with 15 goals, including hat tricks against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

He is the fifth French player to win the award

