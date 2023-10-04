Connect with us

Champions League: Osimhen Fires Blank As Real Madrid Edge Napoli

Published

Nigeria’s in-form striker, Victor Osimhen, failed to rescue his Napoli side as they suffered 2-3 defeat to Real Madrid in their Champions League Group C clash on Tuesday.

The Spanish giants fought back to secure a barnstorming 3-2 win with the Italian side’s keeper Alex Meret scoring an unfortunate own goal to hand the Spaniards victory.

Leo Ostigard’s header opened the scoring for Napoli in the 19th minute, but the visitors recovered with strikes from Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham within seven first-half minutes.

Napoli levelled in the 54th minute with a Piotr Zielinski penalty following a handball inside the box by defender Nacho.

But Real scored the winner in the 78th minute as a stunning long-range shot from Federico Valverde cannoned off the crossbar straight onto the back of the flailing Meret’s head before deflecting into his own goal.

Real are top of Group C on six points from two games, three ahead of Napoli and Braga. Union Berlin are bottom with no point.

____

