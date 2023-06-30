Connect with us

Kane Negotiations Halted As Bayern Turns To Osimhen

Published

Bayern Munich has suspended negotiations with Harry Kane in favor of Nigerian attacker Victor Osimhen.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Tottenham have rejected a €70m offer for the England international, demanding €90m, so Bayern Munich have put talks on hold and consider making an offer to Napoli for Osimhen.

The Italian publication reports that while the Bavarians are unwilling to match Napoli‘s €180m asking price, they are prepared to offer more than €100m.

Bayern would rather pay this fee for the 24-year-old than €90m for Kane, who will turn 30 on July 28. Talks between the club and the player’s entourage have already begun.

It remains to be seen if it will be enough for Napoli, who have reportedly rejected a €100m offer from PSG. Liverpool are also interested in Osimhen.

If the Nigeria international joins Bayern, he will reunite with Napoli defender Kim who has agreed to personal terms with the Bundesliga giants ahead of a transfer worth more than €50m.

