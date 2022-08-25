DHQ Confirms Arrest of Eight Terrorists in Abuja Community

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has confirmed the arrest of terrorists in Deidei Abattoir, a suburb in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) and Dukpa village in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), The Nation reports.

It said eight of the terrorists were arrested during a raid on their hideouts by troops of the Guards Brigade.

A cache of arms and ammunition including five AK47 rifles, three pump action gun, machetes and knives as well as large quantities of items suspected to be cannabis sativa were recovered.

Two officers and six soldiers were killed in an ambush by the terrorists in Bwari, a month ago, triggering fear among Abuja residents.

There have been speculations about the existence of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) sleeper cells in the FCT.

Addressing Defense Correspondents at the bi-weekly media briefing, the Director Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General Musa Danmadami, said: “On 13 August 2022 troops of Guards Brigade raided some suspected terrorist hideout at Deidei Abattoir in Abuja Municipal Area Council and Dupka village in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

“During the raid operation eight suspected terrorist were arrested, five AK47 rifles and three pump action gun were recovered, while large quantities of items suspected to be cannabis sativa, 3 machetes, knives among other item”.

On the theatres of operation in the Northeast, North West and North Central, the Director said the military has continued the massive deployment of air power against the terrorists and bandits.

According to him: “Troops in the North East theatre of operation conducted several operations in Gwashiri, Pulka-Kirawa axis, Amanwa village, Tungushe,, Bama town, Mulgwai village, Kwatara, Gubio, Kekeno, Dogon Chuku, Miringa Market and Monguno town all in Borno State as well as, Buni Yadi – Jauro Bashin in Yobe State.

“During the operations, troops neutralised 12 terrorists, recovered 18 AK47 rifles, 1 RGP, 2 FN rifles, 83 rounds of 7.62mm special, 13 bicycles, one golf car, large quantity of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa, bags of maize, six grenade, four mobile phones, 47 rustled cattle, six donkeys, 20 cartons of super cereal, 51 Jerrycans of groundnut oil, two cartons of cigarettes, medical suppliers, food stuffs and 40 pairs of male and female clothing.

“Troops also arrested 8 suspected terrorists, 4 logistic suppliers, rescued 4 civilians and the sum of N1,005,360.00 cash. Also as troops of Operation HADIN KAI continue to consolidates on their success against the terrorists more of them surrendered to own troops within the period under review, a total of 1,652 BHT members and their families have surrendered to own troops at different location. The number comprises of 320 adult males, 442 women and 890 children”.

