‘No Gree For Terrorists, Perpetrators Of Insecurity,’ DHQ Charges Nigerians

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has called on Nigerians to see the fight against insecurity as a collective work and used the viral social media slang, “No gree for anybody” to drive home the message.

This charge came from the Director of Defence Media Operations Major General Edward Buba during the DHQ’s bi-weekly media briefing in Abuja on Thursday, saying the military would act on tipoffs from Nigerians.

“This year 2024, I urge citizens of this country to see security as a collective responsibility of all. Therefore, no gree for terrorists, and no gree for perpetrators of insecurity. You see something, you say something and we assure them of doing something, ” he said in pidgin English, asking Nigerians to stand firm against insecurity.

He said, “the aim of our ongoing operations remains unchanged and clear even in the new year 2024. We aim to find and destroy the terrorist wherever they may be hiding to ensure their enduring defeat. This would deny the terrorist the ability to terrorize or hurt citizens across the country.

“Our operations indicate that we are hunting the terrorist commanders and their senior leadership. Indeed, from their topmost leadership to the lowest commanders are dead men walking and we will stop at nothing until they are dead or surrender.”

‘Dangerous Slogan’

Force Public Relations Officer Muyiwa Adejobi. Facebook/Nigerian Police Force.

The comment came hours after Nigeria’s police authorities cautioned against the usage of the slogan.

During a briefing in Abuja, Force spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi claimed that the slogan was targeted at causing a revolution in Nigeria.

“Let me say it again: the new slogan for 2024, ‘No gree for anybody.’ We have been informed by intelligence that this slogan is coming from a revolutionary sector that may likely cause problems across the country,” he said on Wednesday.

“No dey gree for anybody is being seen as a normal talk but in the security community, we have seen it as a very very dangerous slogan that can trigger a crisis.”

“No gree for anybody” is a phrase that gained mileage among young Nigerians in the new year. It is a slogan calling for resilience, and standing firm in the face of difficulties, and intimidation.

