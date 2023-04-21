Connect with us

Military Battle Ready For Threat Against May 29 Handover —DHQ

Published

The Defence headquarters, yesterday, said it was prepared to tackle the threat of attacks during May 29, handover ceremonies.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, who briefed newsmen in Anuja, urged Nigerians who were getting apprehensive over intelligence reports from states in the North showing that terrorists and bandits were planning to unleash attacks on citizens during and after May 29, handover cereminies, not to panic as the armed forces would deal with any such plan at the right time.

He said: “As for internal security, the Nigerian Police are the first responders. We provide support when called upon.

“Such threats were issued before elections but elections have come and gone and we ensured elections held in every part of the country. There was also a perceived threat and foreigners were apprehensive but we handled the situation.

“This will not be an exception. The armed forces and intelligence agencies are working round the clock to nip any criminal plan. There is no cause for alarm. Everything is under control. Criminals are being arrested everyday, arms and ammunution are being recovered and arrests are being made, all to contain these criminals.”

