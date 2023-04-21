Troops Kill 24 Terrorists, Arrest 40 In Two Weeks, 501 Surrender

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja, has disclosed that troops in the frontline have killed 24 terrorists in the North East, while 501 surrendered with their families in the last two weeks.

Troops also reportedly arrested no fewer than 40 in the week under review.

Director of Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. Musa Danmadami, disclosed this, yesterday, during the bi-weekly media briefing in Abuja.

Danmadami noted that troops of Joint Task Force (JTF), Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) in the North East sustained their aggressive posture against Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists through intense aerial and ground patrolling of logistics routes and mobility corridors.

“In furtherance to this, troops conducted operational activities at identified Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists camps and enclaves at high grounds, villages and forests within Gwoza, Bama, Jere, Nganzai, Damboa, Askira Uba, Kaga, Kuzamala and Monguno local councils of Borno State, as well as Gulani and Bade local councils of Yobe State, which yielded remarkable successes,” he stated.

According to him, on April 9, 2023, troops acted on credible information and raided suspected terrorists enclaves within Askira Uba, Gwoza and Damboa local councils of Borno.

In the operations, the troops reportedly made contact with the terrorists, and following the various encounters, the troops neutralised four terrorists, while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Troops destroyed their camps and enclaves and further exploited the surrounding bushes where they rescued 136 civilians comprising 46 adults females and 90 children.

“Two AK-47 rifles, six AK-47 magazines, four dane guns, five rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, six bicycles, 96 rustled cattle, two pairs of Boko Haram Terrorists uniforms and four solar panels among other sundry items,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, Bartholomew Onyeka, has fine-tuned security strategies to ensure a crime free Eid-el-Fitr celebration across the state.

The command solicited the usual support and cooperation of the peace-loving people of Plateau in the maintenance of law and order during the festivities.

According to a statement, yesterday, by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Alfred Alabo, the CP assured Plateau citizens of adequate security and safety during the celebration.

Onyeka said all tactical units such as the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Conventional Tactical Unit (CTU), Explosive Ordinance Device (EOD) and Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) of the command had already been deployed to all Eid praying grounds, recreational centres, parks and other public places around the state.

He reminded members of the public that the ban on the sale and use of fireworks and explosives “is still in force” and violators would face the full wrath of the law.

“Members of the public should also note that there is total ban on the use of tricycle (keke) on Sallah day within Jos and Bukuru metropolis of the state,” he warned.

