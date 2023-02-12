Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

No Plan to Truncate Nigeria’s Democracy, Says DHQ

Published

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dissociated self from alleged plans by the Armed Forces of Nigeria to truncate the country’s democracy, Leadership reports.

The director, defence information, Major General Tukur Gusau, stated this while reacting to reports of an alleged meeting with a presidential candidate by serving military officers on Thursday.

He restated that the armed forces of Nigeria is a professional military that is loyal to the constitution of the federal republic and would never be part of any evil plot against our democracy.

He added that the military remains apolitical and neutral in the current political process and will not engage in the alleged shenanigans.

He said; “The Armed Forces of Nigeria will never be part of any ignoble plot to truncate our hard-earned democracy.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria notes with dismay the story being peddled around by some unscrupulous elements alleging that some military officers met with a presidential candidate with the aim of disrupting the general elections and setting the country on fire. The wicked and very malicious propaganda indicated that a so-called Thursday meeting is plotting a coup d’etat to establish unconstitutional order.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria is disheartened that even politically exposed persons can denigrate themselves into joining agents of destabilisation and violence in making false claims just to heighten tension in the polity.

“It needs to be stated that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is a professional military that is loyal to the constitution of the Federal Republic and will never be part of any evil plot against our democracy. Besides, the military remains apolitical and neutral in the current political process and will not engage in the alleged shenanigans. The Armed Forces of Nigeria will never be part of any ignoble plot to truncate our hard-earned democracy.”

He warned that those engaging in fabricating and spreading unfounded misinformation would be invited by the appropriate law enforcement agencies to substantiate their claims.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

Military Arrests 2 Fake NIMC Officials Registering Non-Nigerians

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that its troops in collaboration with the Nigerian Immigration Services (NIS) and Nigeria Police Force arrested two fake...

October 21, 2022

News

DHQ Confirms Arrest of Eight Terrorists in Abuja Community

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has confirmed the arrest of terrorists in Deidei Abattoir, a suburb in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) and Dukpa village...

August 25, 2022

News

General Lucky Irabor Prepares 70 Generals For Exit

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, on Thursday met with major-generals, Air vice Marshals and the rear admirals who are members of...

June 11, 2021

News

Service Chiefs Agree, Submit to Authority of Defence Headquarters

The military high command has decided to restore established command structure and yesterday agreed to subordinate themselves to the leadership of the Chief of...

March 27, 2021

Copyright ©