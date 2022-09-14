DSS: Mamu Nabbed on His Way to Secret Meeting With Terrorist Commanders in Saudi

The Department of State Services (DSS) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja that during its preliminary investigation, it found that former terrorists’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu, was involved in the offences of logistics supply, and aiding and abetting acts of terrorism, Daily Trust reports.

In an affidavit filed before the court and deposed by Hamza Pandogari, a legal officer with the department, the DSS averred that Mamu was intercepted by Interpol in Cairo, Egypt, on 6th September 2022, while on his way to Saudi Arabia for a clandestine meeting with commanders and top leaders of terrorist organisations across the globe.

Pandogari alleged: “That upon his interception and subsequent repatriation back to Nigeria, a duly signed search warrant was executed in his residence and office at No. 4, Ali Ladan Street, Sabon Kawo GRA and No. 14, Mamona Road, Anguwan Sarki, Kaduna State and various exhibits and items to establish his complicity with terrorists were recovered.”

The secret police listed some of the items recovered from Manu’s residence and office to include $151; 20 pounds sterling; 1,530 Indian Rupees; one Saudi Riyald; 70 Dirham; N1,506,000; and 16 assorted foreign coins.

The DSS also alleged that two packs of pump action cartridges; 16 ATM (auto-mated machine) cards from both local and foreign banks; seven cheque books from different banks; six laptops; four tablets; 24 handsets and three international passports belonging to Mamu; one firearm licence; eight pieces of Nigerian Army uniforms; 16 pieces of Nigerian Naval uniforms, were Mong 34 items recovered.

The DSS said its preliminary investigation found that “the defendant (Mamu) has used the cover of his profession as a journalist to aid both local and international terrorist groups.

The secret further claimed that Mamu’s actions caused the deaths of many “security personnel in North-Central and North-East parts of Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, Justice Nkeonye Maha granted the ex-parte motion brought by counsel to the DSS, Ahmed Magaji to further detain Mamu for 60 days.

____

