Ebonyi Govt Mourns Family Of 11 Lost In Enugu Tanker Explosion

Abakaliki – The Ebonyi State Government has extended its condolences to the Nwaji family following the tragic loss of 11 family members in a petrol tanker explosion at Ugwu Onyeama along the Anambra-Enugu Expressway.

Governor Francis Nwifuru, represented by his wife, Mrs. Uzoamaka Nwifuru, led a delegation to commiserate with the bereaved family in Abofia village, Ebonyi Local Government Area. The deceased, including a father, mother, six children, younger brothers, an apprentice, and a housemaid, were returning from Anambra State for the burial of their late father, Chief Augustine Nwaji, when the accident occurred on January 25, 2025.

Expressing deep sorrow, Mrs. Nwifuru described the tragedy as an irreplaceable loss not only for the family but also for the entire Ebonyi State. “This tragedy is deeply painful, and we share in the sorrow of the Nwaji family. Losing multiple family members in such a horrific manner is beyond comprehension. As a government, we stand with you in this time of grief and assure you of our unwavering support,” she stated.

The Chairman of ALGON and Ebonyi Local Government Area, Mr. Chinedu Uburu, alongside the Chief of Staff, Government House, Prof. Emmanuel Echiegu, also paid tribute to the victims. They reassured the family of the government’s commitment to providing necessary support to help them through this difficult time.

A grieving family member, Mr. Ikechukwu Nwaji, called on the government to enforce regulations requiring heavy-duty vehicles to operate primarily at night to prevent such devastating accidents. He expressed gratitude to the state government for its visit and support, requesting continued prayers as they mourn their loved ones.

The Ebonyi State Government reiterated its resolve to stand by the Nwaji family and the entire Abofia Agbaja community in their time of sorrow.

