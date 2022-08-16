Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ebonyi Confirms Outbreak of Monkeypox

Published

The Ebonyi State government has confirmed the outbreak of Monkeypox in the State, Leadership reports.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Umezurike, who made the confirmation on Monday, said one case has been confirmed with 32 other suspected cases.

Dr. Umezurike said that the patient travelled from Rivers State to Ebonyi on July 7, 2022.

Briefing journalists in his office, Commissioner said that the patient, a 32-year-old male farmer hails from Ugwulangwuin Ohaozara local government area of the State.

He stated that the patient was detected following a notification of a suspected case of Monkeypox on August 10, 2022 at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

He said, “there was a notification of a suspected case of Monkeypox on the 10th of August, 2022 at Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

“The patient, A 32 year-old male farmer who hails from Ugwulangwu in Ohaozara LGA resides in Abakaliki. He was said to have travelled to Rivers State, returned to Ebonyi on 7th of July 2022 and presented with history of fever, masculopapular rash, sore throat, headache and generalized weakness of the body.”

Dr. Umezurike said that a presumptive diagnosis of Monkeypox was made to rule out Smallpox.

“Sample was collected and sent to the NCDC National Reference Laboratory and the result came out positive for Monkeypox Virus.

“The patient was admitted in Ebonyi State isolation center and is currently been managed for monkeypox and he is responding to treatment,” he added.

The Commissioner for Health further said that seven contacts have been identified and contact line listing, which is currently being followed up.

“Active case search has been heightened across all the LGAs in the State to strengthen case finding,” he said.

He noted that since the onset of the outbreak, Ebonyi has recorded a total of 32 suspected cases with only one confirmed case so far.

“Case fatality rate is still 0 (as there have been no record of any death both in suspected and confirmed cases) in the state,” he further said.

Dr. Umezurike noted that EOC has been activated to coordinate the outbreak investigation and response across the 13 LGAs in the State, adding that the center is currently supporting response activities to contain the monkeypox outbreak via active case search, epidemiological investigation, contact line listing and monitoring of all exposed contacts.

“Public Health measures have been put in place to ensure effective sample collection and testing to enable laboratory confirmation. Risk communication activities have been heightened to advise the public on preventive measures,” he added.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related

News

WHO Declares Monkeypox Global Emergency, Triggers Highest Alert

The World Health Organization on Saturday declared the monkeypox outbreak, which has affected nearly 16,000 people in 72 countries, to be a global health...

July 24, 2022

News

Unknown Gunmen Attack NDLEA Headquarters In Ebonyi, Kill One Police Officer

Gunmen have attacked the headquarters of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Ebonyi State, killing one police officer, Channels Television reports. The...

March 16, 2022

News

Updated: Court Sacks Umahi, Deputy Over Defection to APC

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday, sacked Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State and his Deputy, Dr Eric Kelechi Igwe, following...

March 8, 2022

News

We Don’t Want Biafra, We Only Want to be Treated Equally – Umahi

Governor of Ebonyi State, who is also the Chairman of the South-East Governors Forum David Umahi, has described the agitations for Biafra as madness,...

October 6, 2021

Copyright ©