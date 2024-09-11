Edo Election: 2.6 Million Voters Registered As INEC Delivers Materials To CBN Next Week

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu has said Edo State has recorded a total of 2.6 million registered voters.

According to him, sensitive materials are ready and will be delivered to the Central Bank of Nigeria early next week.

While speaking on Wednesday at the INEC Stakeholders Conference in Benin City also, Yakubu added that mock accreditation has been successfully carried out in preparation for the election.

While speaking, the Inspection General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun said the force has put its foot down to work towards a peaceful election in the state,.

He insisted that the NPF was equal to the task.

He said, “The big plan is to ensure an environment that will guarantee peace during the conduct of the election.”

He assured that the force would deploy massive numbers, alongside over 8, 000 members of sister agencies will be on ground.

He sounded a warning to potential troubleshooters to lay off during the election period, quasi-security outfits and non-state actors to stay away and remain banned throughout the election period.

Two traditional rulers represented the Oba Of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo Oba Ewuare II at the event.

One of them who delivered the message from the Oba, insisted that the Oba remained apolitical, and expected that whoever wins the election must develop Edo State.

