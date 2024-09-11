Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Edo Election: 2.6 Million Voters Registered As INEC Delivers Materials To CBN Next Week

Published

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu has said Edo State has recorded a total of 2.6 million registered voters.

According to him, sensitive materials are ready and will be delivered to the Central Bank of Nigeria early next week.

While speaking on Wednesday at the INEC Stakeholders Conference in Benin City also, Yakubu added that mock accreditation has been successfully carried out in preparation for the election.

While speaking, the Inspection General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun said the force has put its foot down to work towards a peaceful election in the state,.

He insisted that the NPF was equal to the task.

He said, “The big plan is to ensure an environment that will guarantee peace during the conduct of the election.”

He assured that the force would deploy massive numbers, alongside over 8, 000 members of sister agencies will be on ground.

He sounded a warning to potential troubleshooters to lay off during the election period, quasi-security outfits and non-state actors to stay away and remain banned throughout the election period.

Two traditional rulers represented the Oba Of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo Oba Ewuare II at the event.

One of them who delivered the message from the Oba, insisted that the Oba remained apolitical, and expected that whoever wins the election must develop Edo State.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

Uncategorized

Edo 2024: APC’s Alleged plan to Manipulate Edo Governorship Elections Exposed

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is allegedly orchestrating a plan to undermine the integrity of the upcoming governorship elections in Edo State. This revelation...

5 days ago

News

Nigeria Not ‘Mature’ For State Police, IGP Insists

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun believes the country is not “mature” for state policing despite the myriad of security challenges facing...

April 22, 2024

News

IGP Orders Intensified Efforts To ‘Decimate Kidnappers’ In FCT

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has called for the intensification of efforts to “decimate kidnappers and other criminally-minded individuals” in the...

January 17, 2024

News

IG Orders Officers To Tender Retirement Letters After Exceeding Statutory Age, Service

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered police formations and commands to extract a letter of retirement from police officers who are due...

November 19, 2023

Copyright ©