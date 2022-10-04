Father Mbaka Needs Prayers, Says Catholic Church

The Directorate of Social Communications of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) has clarified the controversy on Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry in Enugu State, Daily Trust reports.

The National Director of the Directorate, Padre Mike Nsikak Umoh, gave this clarification on Monday in Abuja.

Recall that an earlier attempt by the Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev Dr Callistus Onaga to replace Fr. Ejike Mbaka with another priest at the Adoration Ministry led to a revolt from the congregation.

However, Padre Umoh, said that rather than the reported suspension, Fr. Mbaka was recommended to take time away in solitude, in order to listen to what the Spirit of God has to tell him.

“Going by an interview with the Director of Communications, Enugu Diocese, Rev. Fr. Ben Achi; Very Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka was not removed from the Adoration Ministry, as many reports are suggesting.

“Rather, according to Fr. Achi, since it was recommended that Fr. Mbaka takes time away in solitude, in order to listen to what the Spirit of God has to tell him, he was allowed to propose a priest to administer, in the interim, to the faithful at the Adoration Ministry,” he said.

He said that with the approval of his Bishop, on Sunday, 2 October 2022, Fr. Mbaka introduced Fr. Anthony Amadi to the worshippers.

“Unfortunately, some people were still not pleased and would prefer that Fr. Mbaka remains. What every true Christian, and especially every true Catholic, should do at this moment is to commit our dear brother and priest, Fr. Mbaka, to God in prayer.

“So that he may, through this moment, encounter God specially, come out stronger and better in recognizing His will for him and gain more graces to channel those rare gifts for His glory and for the sanctification of the people of God and society at large.

“The Church loves Fr. Mbaka and cherishes him as an illustrious son. May our Mother Mary, the Queen of all Apostles, intercede for him,” Padre Umoh said.

