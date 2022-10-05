Connect with us

Mbaka Hands Over, Tells Supporters to Stop Protests

Published

The Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria Catholic Chaplaincy, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has appealed to his supporters to stop protests as he hands over to his successor, Punch reports.

Mbaka made the appeal in a video message posted to the church’s official Facebook page on Wednesday, where he told them “goodbye”, promising that he would be with them.

Recall that the Adoration Ministry, which was shut down three months ago, was re-opened a few days ago. However, in the place of Fr. Mbaka, another clergy of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Rev. Fr. Anthony Amadi, has been posted to take charge of the Adoration Ministry.

Members of AMEN recently reacted to the church’s decision in transferring Fr. Mbaka to the monastery.

In this light, Fr. Mbaka, in his farewell message, said in the video: “I wish to use this opportunity to bless and encourage you as I depart to the monastery in obedience to my bishop. I want you to remain calm as written in Psalm 46:10.

“This is a time we shall know the real Adorers. Please, back me with your prayers so that I will go and embark on deeper reflections and interior waiting on the Lord. I want to remind you of Jeremiah 29:13, God will reverse everything.

“God has good plans for us and not to destroy us. This is not a time to be sorrowful. Be calm and vigilant. Stop every form of protest and demonstration. I love you and I will be with you. God bless you.

____

Related

News

Father Mbaka Needs Prayers, Says Catholic Church

The Directorate of Social Communications of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) has clarified the controversy on Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration...

2 days ago

News

My Persecutors Planned to Drug, Film Me Naked Among Prostitutes – Mbaka

Popular Catholic priest and founder of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has said that his sudden disappearance some time in 2021 was...

January 2, 2022

News

APC Threatens to Report Mbaka to Vatican Over Impeachment Comment

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has threatened to expose what it described as the antics of Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Rev. Fr. Ejike...

April 30, 2021

News

Buhari, Mbaka Meet in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with the Catholic Priest and Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, at the Presidential Villa,...

January 28, 2019

