Mbaka Hands Over, Tells Supporters to Stop Protests

The Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria Catholic Chaplaincy, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has appealed to his supporters to stop protests as he hands over to his successor, Punch reports.

Mbaka made the appeal in a video message posted to the church’s official Facebook page on Wednesday, where he told them “goodbye”, promising that he would be with them.

Recall that the Adoration Ministry, which was shut down three months ago, was re-opened a few days ago. However, in the place of Fr. Mbaka, another clergy of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Rev. Fr. Anthony Amadi, has been posted to take charge of the Adoration Ministry.

Members of AMEN recently reacted to the church’s decision in transferring Fr. Mbaka to the monastery.

In this light, Fr. Mbaka, in his farewell message, said in the video: “I wish to use this opportunity to bless and encourage you as I depart to the monastery in obedience to my bishop. I want you to remain calm as written in Psalm 46:10.

“This is a time we shall know the real Adorers. Please, back me with your prayers so that I will go and embark on deeper reflections and interior waiting on the Lord. I want to remind you of Jeremiah 29:13, God will reverse everything.

“God has good plans for us and not to destroy us. This is not a time to be sorrowful. Be calm and vigilant. Stop every form of protest and demonstration. I love you and I will be with you. God bless you.

