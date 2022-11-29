Father Mbaka Visits US Monastery for Retreat

The Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria Catholic Chaplaincy, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, is currently in a monastery in Los Angeles, US for a retreat, Punch reports.

In a video and photos that surfaced on Twitter on Tuesday, Mbaka is seen standing by the sign post of the monastery.

In the video Mbaka said, “Officially I have entered in to St Andrew’s Abbey Monastery in Los Angeles, Valyermo.”

In October 2022, the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, had transferred Mbaka from chaplaincy to the monastery.

Consequently, Rev. Fr. Anthony Amadi was named to replace him (Mbaka) as the new chaplain of the Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy.

Recall that the Church was closed down earlier in the year and on June 3, 2022 the Catholic Diocese of Enugu banned Mbaka from commenting on political issues after activities in the ministry were suspended.

Upon reopening, the Church turned the ministry into Chaplaincy to monitor the excesses in the ministry.

However, Mbaka violated all the conditions and rules set out for the Chaplaincy and went into verbal attack on the person of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, calling him names from the pulpit.

Sequel to the violation Bishop Onaga issued a pastoral injunction directing all Catholic faithful, priests, sisters, to stop visiting the ministry until further notice.

