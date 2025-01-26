I Did Not Hit Anyone – Osimhen Deny Allegation Of Punching Journalist

Victor Osimhen has denied allegations that he punched a Turkish journalist, labeling the claims as false and vowing to take “necessary steps” against the accuser.

The Nigerian striker, who was the match-winner in Galatasaray’s victory over Konyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday, expressed his disappointment over the report.

Speaking to the press after the match against Konyaspor, Osimhen said, “I will take the necessary steps. If I did (punch him), justice will prevail. If he is lying, justice will hold him accountable.”

The journalist had alleged that Osimhen assaulted him after taking the player’s photograph without permission.

However, the striker firmly rejected the accusation.

“I did not hit the journalists, they are lying,” he maintained. “I said to him, ‘Why are you flashing my face, you need to ask permission for an interview.’ I told them that they had to delete my photos. I did not hit anyone. I just went up to them and talked to them.”

Osimhen also emphasised his familiarity with such situations and his expectation of false narratives.

“I am not a stranger to these incidents. I knew they would lie,” he stated.

