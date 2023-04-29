Connect with us

Insecurity: Nigeria Being Ravaged, Threatened By Forces Of Darkness – Kukah

Published

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, on Saturday decried the effects of insecurity on education in Nigeria.

The revered cleric, who delivered the keynote address at the Parents Summit of the 2023 Education Week in Edo State, described terrorists terrorists behind the disturbing cases of insecurity across the country as saying no to humanity.

“As we can see, our country is now being ravaged and threatened by the forces of darkness, those who have said no to humanity and those who have said no to education, whether they manifest themselves in the murderous and destructive excesses of Boko Haram or banditry,” he said.

Kukah further described such perpetrators as “a people of darkness that we must, as a country, fight with every drop of our blood to physically ensure that they are pushed back”.

According to him, without such resistance, Nigeria has no future.

“Not only have they destroyed the image of the country, they’ve destroyed the image of religion. They’ve made us victims and suspects. So, really, no distance is too much for me to cover when it comes to education,” he said.

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

