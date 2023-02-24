Connect with us

Troops Kill 5 Bandits, Recover Weapons in Kaduna

As part of proactive measures to create a very conducive environment for the peaceful and successful conduct of 2023 general elections and deny bandits freedom of action in 1 Division area of responsibility, the highly motivated troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army and Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch have dealt heavy blow on bandits and other criminal elements in Kaduna State.

According to a statement issued by the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, he said in the very aggressive fighting patrol that lasted for over 48 hours, the troops successfully cleared Mando – Sabon Birni – Maidaro – Dogon Dawa, Galadimawa, Saulawa, Farin Ruwa and Polewire villages respectively.

“During the patrol, troops neutralised 5 bandits and recovered 10 motorcycles from the bandits while several other motorcycles were burnt/destroyed. Other items recovered by the troops include 2 AK 47 rifles, 5 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), 2 mobile phones, bandits uniforms and magazines,” he stated.

Lt. Yahaya added that the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division Nigerian Army has expressed his satisfaction with the conduct of the troops during the operation and commended them for their gallantry and resilience and charged them not to relent until banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and all other crimes were brought to an end.

