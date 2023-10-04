Senate Confirms Ministerial Nominee Who Slumped During Screening

Connect with us

Abbas Balarabe, a nominee from Kaduna State who passed out during his screening on Wednesday, has been confirmed by the Senate.

The duo of Dr. Jamila Ibrahaim and Ayodele Olawande, who were proposed as Minister of Youths and Minister of State for Youths, respectively, was also confirmed by the Senate.

When the candidate who took Nasir El-Rufai’s place unexpectedly fainted during his screening on Wednesday, there was chaos earlier in the Senate.

Balarabe, the second nominee to undergo screening after Ibrahim, had just finished sharing his experiences when the incident occurred, approximately 15 minutes into his screening at the Senate plenary.

While the Kaduna South senator, Sunday Katung, was discussing Balarabe’s administrative background, the nominee suddenly slumped while still on the podium.

After presenting his profile to the senators, Balarabe received an endorsement from the Kaduna lawmaker, who stated that all three senators from the state gave validation to his nomination.

Katung was interrupted when Senate President Godswill Akpabio shouted, “Bring water and sugar. Call Dr. Musa.”

Akpabio instructed journalists and cameramen to stop filming and leave the Senate chamber.

The nominee was later taken to the National Assembly clinic.

The Senate then resumed after about a 45-minute break and thereafter confirmed the three nominees.

The names of the nominees were on Tuesday sent by President Bola Tinubu and read by the Senate.

