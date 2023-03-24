Connect with us

2023 Elections: Politicians Plan to Sponsor Violent Protests, Says Kaduna Govt

Published

The Kaduna State Government has raised the alarm that some politicians in the state are planning to instigate their followers to embark on public protests aimed at breaching public peace.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement on Thursday, that the state government is in receipt of credible intelligence reports of such plans which include storming the streets in a manner which could lead to a breakdown of law and order in the state.

“In view of the reports, the Government continues to monitor the situation closely, in tandem with security agencies,” he stated.

“It must be emphasized that persons or groups who engage in actions which could lead to civil unrest, a threat to life and destruction of property, will not be spared as the full weight of the law will be applied accordingly.

“The suspension of street protests or processions remains in place, in the overall public interest. Parents, guardians and community leaders are also advised to educate their wards against being used by persons who seek to prey on vulnerable emotions and volatile atmospheres to generate chaos.”

This is coming two days after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Senator Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the March 19 governorship poll in Kaduna State.

Sani polled 730,002 votes, to defeat Hon. Mohammed Isa Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored a total of 719,196 votes.

