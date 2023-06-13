BREAKING: Tajudeen Abbas Elected Speaker of the Green Chamber

Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, member of the House of Representatives from Zaria Federal Constituency in Kaduna State, has been elected Speaker of the Green Chamber.

The anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated Idris Wase and Aminu Jaji in a voice vote on Tuesday at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

Abbas scored 352 votes of the total 359 votes cast while Jaji and Wase polled three votes each.

Abbas, who has been a member of the House since 2011, was subsequently sworn in as the new Speaker of the House of Representatives succeeding Hon Femi Gbajabiamila who is now the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

More to follow…

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.