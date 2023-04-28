10th Assembly: Gagdi Intensifies Push For Reps Speakership, Meets With Labour Reps-Elect

Rt. Hon Yusuf Gagdi’s race for the Speaker of the House of Representatives on Friday received a boost following his meeting with Members-elect on the platform of the Labour Party.

The meeting, which held in Abuja and had a majority of Labour Party Reps-elect in attendance, is a follow-up to interactions with leaders of the Labour Party at national and state levels.

Gagdi, who has legislative experience from state to federal level, has been consulting widely across party lines to build a national governing coalition that reflects the composition of the House of Representatives.

The meeting held on Friday is one of the many consultative parleys being held by the Lawmaker with Members of the House elected across various political parties.

Engagements between Gagdi, stakeholders and members-elect are ongoing, as the nation awaits the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the zoning of National Assembly positions.

