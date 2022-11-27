Sultan Asks Miyetti Allah To Help FG Tackle Insecurity

Connect with us

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III has charged the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) to help the Federal Government tackle insecurity in the country, Channels Television reports.

Speaking during the inauguration of the new MACBAN leadership in Abuja, Abubakar who is also the President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), noted that some of the Fulani cattle breeders are peaceful people.

He however wondered why some of their children suddenly turned into banditry and kidnapping, a situation he wants the new MACBAN executives to address urgently.

While stating that the threat to divide the country is because of certain things Nigerians are not doing right, the NSCIA boss urged the association to look critically into the matter.

“If we had known the history of the Fulani movement in various parts of the world definitely, we would not have gotten to the situation we are in now,” the Sultan said.

“Everybody knows that Fulani moves from point A to B. They move everywhere and they inter-marry. And we are peace-loving.

“But how did we come to the situation we are in now, we find our children who are Fulani, but not all of them Fulani have been involved in banditry and kidnapping. What happened?

“When we meet with the executives we will discuss how to tackle this. How do we resolve them because it is high time we did.

“Because we cannot sit down and look at this country and go into fractions just because of certain things we are not doing right.”

Nigeria has been experiencing myriads of security challenges in several parts of the country, including banditry in the North-West and terrorism in the North-East.

Despite several efforts of the security agencies and the Federal Government, gunmen still launch attacks, kill innocent people and kidnap others for ransom in the affected regions.

In this article:
