IPOB: Nobody Can Threaten Buhari – Imo Gov

The Imo State Government has dismissed the threat issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ahead of the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference in Owerri on Saturday, Declan Emelumba, the State’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, said that IPOB couldn’t threaten Buhari.

Emelumba, who was reacting to a threat issued by IPOB declaring a sit-at-home in the state on Tuesday, insisted that security operatives were ready for the president’s visit to Imo.

According to Daily Post, IPOB had declared a sit-at-home across the Southeast on Tuesday.

IPOB tagged the sit-at-home a day of civil action across the Southeast.

The group declared the order ahead of the Appeal Court hearing of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and Buhari’s planned visit to the Southeast.

“Nobody can threaten Buhari. He’s president and commander in chief of the federal republic of Nigeria. Imo is one of the states he governs, and he is free to visit it. Security is in top gear, and I can assure you that his visit will be successful,” Emelumba said.

Buhari is expected to inaugurate three signature projects built by governor Hope Uzodinma administration on Tuesday.

