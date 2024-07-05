Reactivation Of Multi-million Naira IMSU Water Project: Imo Govt

The Imo State government has put machinery and logistics in place to reactivate the multi-million naira Imo State University water scheme.

The state government highlighted that the multi million naira project is of great importance to the citizenry and must not be allowed to go moribund.

This was made known by the commissioner for Water Resources, Ozo Obinna Ogwuegbu while addressing newsmen in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

The commissioner submitted that huge sums of taxpayers money was put into the project and they are collaborating with relevant government agencies to revive the IMSU water scheme.

According to him, the state government is enthusiastic in providing quality water, conducive and peaceful environment for business to thrive.

Ogwuegbu submitted that when completed, the IMSU water scheme would serve the University community and it’s environs and called on the management of the institution to join hands with them for speedy realisation of the scheme.

“The IMSU Water Scheme mini-treatment plant is crucial and better access to WASH services is necessary for the health and wellbeing of the students, staff, and other residents of the University.”

Speaking, the vice chancellor, IMSU, Prof. Uchefula Chukwumaeze pledged to provide necessary support to ensure the project is reactivated successfully.

The VC directed the Director of Works and Physical Planning to work with the state government to ensure the University community receives enough services from the scheme when activated.

“This multi million naira project is our project, we must do all within our reach to provide logistics, reactivate, protect and provide adequate water for the University community and environs, in line with the governor’s directives.”