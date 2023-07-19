Presidency Inner Cacus: Gov Uzodimma Fights Gbajabiamila

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has reportedly instructed his media hirelings to unleash a vicious media attack on the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Uzodimma who had reportedly confided in his close aides and friends that the former Speaker of the House of Representatives has been a stumbling block to his attempts to infiltrate the Tinubu presidency and have the President under his firm grip like he did during the Buhari presidency.

He was said to have vowed to break the barrier by any means possible, and it appears the proxy war in the media against the Chief of Staff is one of such gimmicks to blackmail the presidency into acceding to his numerous undemocratic proposals.

A source in the Government revealed to our correspondent that the old video where the House member representing Ideato Federal Constituency, Hon. Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu was demanding for Gbajabiamila’s impeachment during his time as the spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) was personally sent by the governor to his media aides with a firm instruction to make it go viral.

According to our source; “The Governor is really angry with Gbajabiamila and he is ready to do anything to bring him to public opprobrium. That Ugochinyere video is like using one stone to kill two birds. On one hand, the video discredits the personality of the Chief of Staff and as well, it is aimed at instigating bad blood between the Chief of Staff and Hon. Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu whom the governor believes is enjoying a good rapport with the presidency at the moment.”

Gbajabiamila, a well regarded leader and consensus builder is said to be more focused on the success of the Tinubu presidency than any other thing and is hell-bent on keeping certain bad influences at arms length.

A source familiar with the thinking of the former lawmaker had this to say about him;

“Gbajabiamila is an open minded progressive who would not allow himself to be used to fight perceived enemies and would not also avail himself to reinforce illegality and impunity. He is focused on the success of the Renewed Hope agenda and nothing else. If Uzodimma comes with a good agenda for the good of the country, he will not be the person to stop it, but if he is coming with anti-democratic and retrogressive agenda, Gbaja will make sure it is stopped, because he doesn’t want anything that will taint the administration.”

