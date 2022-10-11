Connect with us

King Charles III’s Coronation Holds May 6

The coronation of Britain’s King Charles III will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

The ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, Buckingham Palace announces.

The Queen Consort, Camilla, will also be crowned in the ceremony.

A statement published by the Royal Family Tuesday titled, ‘The Coronation of His Majesty The King’, read, “Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce that the Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6th May, 2023.

“The Coronation Ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

“The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort.

“The Coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.

“Further details will be announced in due course.”

