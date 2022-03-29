Lagos-bound Osinbajo Diverts to Kaduna Over Train Attack

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has arrived Kaduna State to offer support and visit victims of the attack by terrorists on an Abuja-Kaduna passenger train on Monday evening, The Nation reports.

His spokesman Laolu Akande said Osinbajo, who was already on his way to Lagos for the 13th colloquium in commemoration of the 70th birthday of All Progressives Congress stalwart, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, made a detour to Kaduna on Tuesday afternoon after receiving the disturbing report of terrorists attack.

Akande tweeted: “On his way to Lagos for the 13th Tinubu Colloquium marking former Lagos State Gov’s 70th birthday, VP had to detour to Kaduna this afternoon on receiving news of the extent of human & material losses occasioned by yesterday’s dastardly attack on the Abuja-Kaduna railway route.”

The VP was received at Kaduna Airport by Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

He is expected to visit victims of the attacks at 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital and Saint Gerald’s Catholic hospital in the Kaduna state capital.

