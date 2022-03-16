NDLEA: DCP Kyari Refuses to Answer IGP Query, Gives Reason

Suspended Commander of the Intelligence Response Team, IRT, DCP Abba Kyari, who is remanded in the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, over his involvement in a 25kg cocaine deal, has refused to officially respond to the query issued him by Police Force Headquarters, Vanguard reports.

This is even as the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday threatened to strike out the N500 million fundamental right enforcement suit Kyari filed against the Federal Government.It was gathered that the embattled detective was handed the query while in NDLEA’s custody, close to a month ago.

Rather than answer the query, sources disclosed that Kyari said he could not write from where he was.“That alone is a reply to the query. He stated that he could not write from where he was. He said when he gets out, he would officially answer the query, as he was not in the right frame of mind to answer officially,” a source said.

He had before his arraignment on March 7, instituted the legal action to challenge his arrest and detention by the NDLEA.The applicant, among other things, is praying the court to order the FG to pay him N500 million and also tender written apology to him in two national dailies for the unlawful violation of his fundamental human rights.

At the resumed proceedings in the matter on Tuesday, the NDLEA, through its Director, Prosecution and Legal Services, Mr. Joseph Sunday, told the court that he was just served a further affidavit by Kyari’s lawyer, Cynthia Ikenna.

Sunday noted that the agency served its counter-affidavit on the applicant since February 24.

He argued that going by rules of the court, the applicant filed the further affidavit out of time.Responding, Kyari’s lawyer, prayed the court for a short adjournment to enable her to regularize her processes.

Before he adjourned the matter till April 7, Justice Inyang Ekwo warned that he would strike out the matter for lack of deligent prosecution.

Justice Ekwo said: “If on next date you are not ready, I will strike out the matter. Put your house in order before the date of hearing.

“If you have an excuse not to be here on that date, I will take it that you are out to frustrate this matter and I will strike it out.”

